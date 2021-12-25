Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 116.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.48 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

