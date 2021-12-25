Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $51.00 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

