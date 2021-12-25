PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.