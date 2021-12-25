PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.