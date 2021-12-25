Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after buying an additional 533,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 273,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

