PIXEL (PXL) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,717.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,759.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.31 or 0.00891079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00252494 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003046 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

