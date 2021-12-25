Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $262.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

