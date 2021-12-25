Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0683 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $34,359.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007052 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

