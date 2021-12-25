Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Populous has a market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $579,198.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001533 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Populous

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

