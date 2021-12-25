Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,647 shares of company stock worth $3,518,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1,600.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.