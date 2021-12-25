Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock worth $3,518,910. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

