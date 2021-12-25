PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $231,005.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

