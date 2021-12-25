Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$64.23 Average PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

PD traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$44.73. 9,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$19.99 and a 1 year high of C$62.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.77. The firm has a market cap of C$595.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

