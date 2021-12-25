Primas Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Primas has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00320647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.