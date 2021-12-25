Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $72.12 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

