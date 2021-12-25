Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

