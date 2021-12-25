Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

