Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

