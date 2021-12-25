PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of PTCT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,255. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

