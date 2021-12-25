Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

