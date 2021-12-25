Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $66.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after buying an additional 308,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $3,309,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

