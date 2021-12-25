PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 533,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,655. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,522,186. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.