PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 227,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

NYSE:PHM opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

