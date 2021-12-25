Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.92

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.92 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 39.30 ($0.52). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 61,136 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.74. The company has a market capitalization of £189.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.