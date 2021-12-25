Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PSTG stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
