Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

