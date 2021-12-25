Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $32.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after buying an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 142,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

