Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.78

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 13416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 193.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

