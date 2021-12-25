Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Cut by KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $59,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

