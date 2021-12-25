Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

WGO stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

