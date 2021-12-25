Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Increased by William Blair

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,256,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

