Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Yatra Online, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
