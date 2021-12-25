Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Yatra Online, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

