Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 1,172.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $20,785,000. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after buying an additional 339,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

NYSE XM opened at $35.36 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

