Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.91. 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBCRF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

