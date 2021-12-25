RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles."

RADA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $465.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

