RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,574,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,534 shares of company stock worth $681,489. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.13.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.