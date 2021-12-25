Raymond James & Associates Has $63.96 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $63,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $142.63 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

