Raymond James & Associates Has $85.16 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of American Electric Power worth $85,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 147.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

