Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $255.23 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.13 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

