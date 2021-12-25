Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,132 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $69,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.48.

Shares of NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

