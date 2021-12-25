Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,571 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of DexCom worth $62,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $572.01 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

