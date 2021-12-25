Raymond James & Associates Purchases 66,865 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $81,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.