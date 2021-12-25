Raymond James Begins Coverage on Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.89.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.75 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.63 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The stock has a market cap of C$98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

