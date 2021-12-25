Raymond James Begins Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

