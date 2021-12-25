Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $57.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $57,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $264.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

