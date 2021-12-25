Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

