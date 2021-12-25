Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $199.84 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.73.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

