Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,795 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 113.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $148.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.20 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

