Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. 2,863,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

