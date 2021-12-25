Refinable Hits 24 Hour Volume of $679,702.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $679,702.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00056489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.35 or 0.07963499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,960.33 or 0.99972298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

