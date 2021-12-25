Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

